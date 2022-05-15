All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York249.727_
Tampa Bay2014.588
Toronto1816.529
Baltimore1420.41210½
Boston1320.39411

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1915.559_
Chicago1616.5002
Cleveland1616.5002
Kansas City1120.355
Detroit1123.3248

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2212.647_
Los Angeles2313.639_
Seattle1519.4417
Oakland1521.4178
Texas1319.4068

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2312.657_
Philadelphia1717.500
Atlanta1618.471
Miami1518.4557
Washington1223.34311

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2113.618_
St. Louis1815.545
Pittsburgh1419.424
Chicago1220.3758
Cincinnati925.26512

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2012.625_
San Diego2113.618_
San Francisco2013.606½
Arizona1816.5293
Colorado1716.515

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 11, Texas 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 1, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-1) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-1) at Oakland (Logue 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 6, San Diego 5

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1

Miami 9, Milwaukee 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington (Sanchez 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

