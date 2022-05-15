All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|9
|.727
|_
|Tampa Bay
|20
|14
|.588
|4½
|Toronto
|18
|16
|.529
|6½
|Baltimore
|14
|20
|.412
|10½
|Boston
|13
|20
|.394
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|15
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|Cleveland
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|11
|20
|.355
|6½
|Detroit
|11
|23
|.324
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|Seattle
|15
|19
|.441
|7
|Oakland
|15
|21
|.417
|8
|Texas
|13
|19
|.406
|8
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|12
|.657
|_
|Philadelphia
|17
|17
|.500
|5½
|Atlanta
|16
|18
|.471
|6½
|Miami
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|Washington
|12
|23
|.343
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|St. Louis
|18
|15
|.545
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|19
|.424
|6½
|Chicago
|12
|20
|.375
|8
|Cincinnati
|9
|25
|.265
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|San Diego
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|San Francisco
|20
|13
|.606
|½
|Arizona
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|Colorado
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Detroit 3, Baltimore 0
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 11, Texas 3
Washington 13, Houston 6
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Colorado 10, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 1, 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-1) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-1) at Oakland (Logue 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0
Atlanta 6, San Diego 5
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1
Miami 9, Milwaukee 3
Washington 13, Houston 6
N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4
Colorado 10, Kansas City 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2
Philadelphia 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Washington (Sanchez 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
