All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay9760.618_
New York9067.5737
Boston8869.5619
Toronto8770.55410
Baltimore51106.32546

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Chicago9068.570_
Cleveland7780.49012½
Detroit7582.47814½
Kansas City7285.45917½
Minnesota7087.44619½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston9265.586_
Seattle8870.557
Oakland8573.538
Los Angeles7483.47118
Texas5899.36934

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8472.538_
Philadelphia8176.516
New York7582.478
Washington6593.41120
Miami6493.40820½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee9463.599_
y-St. Louis8869.5616
Cincinnati8276.51912½
Chicago6790.42727
Pittsburgh5998.37635

West Division

WLPctGB
z-San Francisco10354.656_
z-Los Angeles10156.6432
San Diego7879.49725
Colorado7285.45931
Arizona50107.31853

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 7

Seattle 13, Oakland 4

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, Colorado 4

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 3, Washington 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 4

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

