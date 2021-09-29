All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|97
|60
|.618
|_
|New York
|90
|67
|.573
|7
|Boston
|88
|69
|.561
|9
|Toronto
|87
|70
|.554
|10
|Baltimore
|51
|106
|.325
|46
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|90
|68
|.570
|_
|Cleveland
|77
|80
|.490
|12½
|Detroit
|75
|82
|.478
|14½
|Kansas City
|72
|85
|.459
|17½
|Minnesota
|70
|87
|.446
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|92
|65
|.586
|_
|Seattle
|88
|70
|.557
|4½
|Oakland
|85
|73
|.538
|7½
|Los Angeles
|74
|83
|.471
|18
|Texas
|58
|99
|.369
|34
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|84
|72
|.538
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|76
|.516
|3½
|New York
|75
|82
|.478
|9½
|Washington
|65
|93
|.411
|20
|Miami
|64
|93
|.408
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|94
|63
|.599
|_
|y-St. Louis
|88
|69
|.561
|6
|Cincinnati
|82
|76
|.519
|12½
|Chicago
|67
|90
|.427
|27
|Pittsburgh
|59
|98
|.376
|35
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|103
|54
|.656
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|101
|56
|.643
|2
|San Diego
|78
|79
|.497
|25
|Colorado
|72
|85
|.459
|31
|Arizona
|50
|107
|.318
|53
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 7
Seattle 13, Oakland 4
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Wednesday's Games
Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, Colorado 4
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 3, Washington 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1
San Francisco 6, Arizona 4
Wednesday's Games
Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.