East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4820.706_
Baltimore4124.631
New York3829.567
Toronto3730.55210½
Boston3334.49314½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3333.500_
Cleveland3134.477
Chicago2938.433
Detroit2737.4225
Kansas City1848.27315

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4124.631_
Houston3729.561
Los Angeles3731.544
Seattle3233.4929
Oakland1750.25425

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta4026.606_
Miami3730.552
Philadelphia3233.492
New York3135.4709
Washington2638.40613

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh3430.531_
Milwaukee3432.5151
Cincinnati3235.478
Chicago2837.431
St. Louis2740.403

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4025.615_
Los Angeles3729.561
San Francisco3432.515
San Diego3134.4779
Colorado2840.41213½

Sunday's Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3

Toronto 7, Minnesota 6

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Seattle 8, Miami 1

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

