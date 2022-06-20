All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4917.742_
Toronto3828.57611
Tampa Bay3630.54513
Boston3631.53713½
Baltimore3038.44120

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3830.559_
Cleveland3428.5481
Chicago3133.4845
Detroit2640.39411
Kansas City2342.35413½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston4125.621_
Los Angeles3336.478
Texas3135.47010
Seattle2939.42613
Oakland2345.33819

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4524.652_
Atlanta3829.5676
Philadelphia3632.529
Miami2936.44614
Washington2446.34321½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3830.559_
St. Louis3830.559_
Pittsburgh2639.40010½
Chicago2541.37912
Cincinnati2343.34814

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles4025.615_
San Diego4127.603½
San Francisco3728.5693
Arizona3236.471
Colorado3037.44811

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 6, St. Louis 4

Detroit 7, Texas 3

Toronto 10, N.Y. Yankees 9

Oakland 4, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 0

Arizona 7, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-5) at Boston (Hill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Washington 9, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 3

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3

Boston 6, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 8, San Diego 3

Arizona 7, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 8-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

