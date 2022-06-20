All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|49
|17
|.742
|_
|Toronto
|38
|28
|.576
|11
|Tampa Bay
|36
|30
|.545
|13
|Boston
|36
|31
|.537
|13½
|Baltimore
|30
|38
|.441
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|Cleveland
|34
|28
|.548
|1
|Chicago
|31
|33
|.484
|5
|Detroit
|26
|40
|.394
|11
|Kansas City
|23
|42
|.354
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|Los Angeles
|33
|36
|.478
|9½
|Texas
|31
|35
|.470
|10
|Seattle
|29
|39
|.426
|13
|Oakland
|23
|45
|.338
|19
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|24
|.652
|_
|Atlanta
|38
|29
|.567
|6
|Philadelphia
|36
|32
|.529
|8½
|Miami
|29
|36
|.446
|14
|Washington
|24
|46
|.343
|21½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|St. Louis
|38
|30
|.559
|_
|Pittsburgh
|26
|39
|.400
|10½
|Chicago
|25
|41
|.379
|12
|Cincinnati
|23
|43
|.348
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|40
|25
|.615
|_
|San Diego
|41
|27
|.603
|½
|San Francisco
|37
|28
|.569
|3
|Arizona
|32
|36
|.471
|9½
|Colorado
|30
|37
|.448
|11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 6, St. Louis 4
Detroit 7, Texas 3
Toronto 10, N.Y. Yankees 9
Oakland 4, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 0
Arizona 7, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 1-5) at Boston (Hill 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:49 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Washington 9, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 3
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3
Boston 6, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 8, San Diego 3
Arizona 7, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 8-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Strider 3-2), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at Houston (Urquidy 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
