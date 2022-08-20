All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7347.608_
Toronto6454.5428
Tampa Bay6355.5349
Baltimore6257.52110½
Boston5961.49214

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6455.538_
Minnesota6255.5301
Chicago6159.508
Kansas City4972.40516
Detroit4576.37220

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7744.636_
Seattle6654.55010½
Texas5366.44523
Los Angeles5267.43724
Oakland4377.35833½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7743.642_
Atlanta7447.612
Philadelphia6553.55111
Miami5267.43724½
Washington4180.33936½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis6751.568_
Milwaukee6355.5344
Chicago5167.43216
Pittsburgh4772.39520½
Cincinnati4671.39320½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8236.695_
San Diego6656.54118
San Francisco5960.49623½
Arizona5564.46227½
Colorado5269.43031½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Texas 10, Oakland 3

Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 2, Texas 1

Baltimore 15, Boston 10

Seattle 10, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Toronto (White 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3) at Detroit (Alexander 2-7), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 7-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 5-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 5-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 13, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 3, San Diego 1

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 7, San Francisco 4

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Miami 1

Washington 6, San Diego 3

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Williams 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-2) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-12), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

