All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6126.701_
Tampa Bay4740.54014
Boston4741.53414½
Toronto4642.52315½
Baltimore4444.50017½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4841.539_
Cleveland4343.500
Chicago4245.4835
Detroit3751.42010½
Kansas City3453.39113

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5729.663_
Seattle4542.51712½
Texas4045.47116½
Los Angeles3850.43220
Oakland3059.33728½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5434.614_
Atlanta5336.596
Philadelphia4642.5238
Miami4145.47712
Washington3058.34124

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4939.557_
St. Louis4842.5332
Pittsburgh3850.43211
Chicago3453.39114½
Cincinnati3354.37915½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5630.651_
San Diego5039.562
San Francisco4442.51212
Arizona3949.44318
Colorado3949.44318

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Texas 10, Oakland 8

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Oakland 14, Texas 7, 12 innings

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-4) at Texas (Gray 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 6, Colorado 5

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 3

San Francisco 13, Arizona 0

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-6) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Miami (López 6-4), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7), 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

