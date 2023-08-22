All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7748.616_
Tampa Bay7651.5982
Toronto7056.556
Boston6660.52411½
New York6065.48017

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6561.516_
Cleveland6066.4765
Detroit5868.4607
Chicago4977.38916
Kansas City4087.31525½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas7253.576_
Houston7255.5671
Seattle7155.563
Los Angeles6164.48811
Oakland3590.28037

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8144.648_
Philadelphia6957.54812½
Miami6462.50817½
New York5968.46523
Washington5868.46023½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee6957.548_
Chicago6560.520
Cincinnati6461.512
Pittsburgh5769.45212
St. Louis5572.43314½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7648.613_
Arizona6561.51612
San Francisco6561.51612
San Diego6066.47617
Colorado4877.38428½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6

Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Boston 4

Oakland 6, Kansas City 4

Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 9-7) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4

San Diego 6, Miami 2

Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis (Thompson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Lugo 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4) at Atlanta (Morton 12-10), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

