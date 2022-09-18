All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8758.600_
Toronto8363.568
Tampa Bay8264.562
Baltimore7569.52111½
Boston7075.48317

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland7966.545_
Chicago7671.5174
Minnesota7273.4977
Kansas City5888.39721½
Detroit5591.37724½

West Division

WLPctGB
z-Houston9551.651_
Seattle8064.55614
Los Angeles6382.43431½
Texas6383.43232
Oakland5393.36342

East Division

WLPctGB
New York9255.626_
Atlanta9055.6211
Philadelphia8065.55211
Miami6087.40832
Washington5195.34940½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8760.592_
Milwaukee7867.5388
Chicago6283.42824
Cincinnati5789.39029½
Pittsburgh5591.37731½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10044.694_
San Diego8066.54821
San Francisco6976.47631½
Arizona6877.46932½
Colorado6382.43437½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 9, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1

Oakland 8, Houston 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 11 innings

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 15 innings, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Kansas City at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 8-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 12-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-10) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 1, Cincinnati 0, 11 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 2, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

Sunday's Games

Miami 3, Washington 1

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Miami (Cabrera 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 18-5), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

