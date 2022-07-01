All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5621.727_
Toronto4433.57112
Boston4334.55813
Tampa Bay4036.52615½
Baltimore3542.45521

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4336.544_
Cleveland3934.5341
Chicago3539.473
Detroit2945.39211½
Kansas City2747.36513½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston4827.640_
Texas3638.48611½
Los Angeles3741.47412½
Seattle3741.47412½
Oakland2553.32124½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4729.618_
Atlanta4433.571
Philadelphia4037.519
Miami3440.45912
Washington2949.37219

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4434.564_
St. Louis4335.5511
Pittsburgh3145.40812
Chicago3146.40312½
Cincinnati2649.34716½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles4728.627_
San Diego4632.590
San Francisco4034.541
Arizona3442.44713½
Colorado3343.43414½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 8, Oakland 6

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-3) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 12:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Lyles 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3) at San Francisco (Webb 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-3) at Detroit (Brieske 1-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 14, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3) at San Francisco (Webb 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Castano 0-1) at Washington (Tetreault 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-1), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Keuchel 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 3-7), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

