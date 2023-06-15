All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4922.690_
Baltimore4325.632
New York3930.5659
Toronto3832.54310½
Boston3435.49314

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3533.515_
Cleveland3136.463
Chicago3039.435
Detroit2739.4097
Kansas City1850.26517

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4225.627_
Houston3929.574
Los Angeles3832.543
Seattle3334.4939
Oakland1951.27124½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta4226.618_
Miami3831.551
Philadelphia3434.5008
New York3236.47110
Washington2640.39415

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh3432.515_
Milwaukee3434.5001
Cincinnati3435.493
Chicago3037.448
St. Louis2742.391

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4127.603_
Los Angeles3830.5593
San Francisco3632.5295
San Diego3334.493
Colorado2941.41413

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 10, Detroit 7, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Detroit 5, 2nd game

Toronto 3, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Houston 5, Washington 4

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 3

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 4

San Diego 5, Cleveland 0

Miami 4, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Irvin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3) at Boston (Houck 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 5-3) at Texas (Pérez 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Houston (France 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 6-3) at Oakland (Sears 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5) at Seattle (Woo 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Irvin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Washington (Williams 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lamet 1-3) at Atlanta (Shuster 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Houston (France 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 6-5) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 7-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 6-3) at Oakland (Sears 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-1) at San Diego (Darvish 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Brebbia 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

