East Division

WLPctGB
New York6633.667_
Toronto5444.55111½
Tampa Bay5345.54112½
Baltimore4949.50016½
Boston4950.49517

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5246.531_
Cleveland5047.515
Chicago4949.5003
Detroit4059.40412½
Kansas City3959.39813

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6435.646_
Seattle5445.54510
Texas4354.44320
Los Angeles4256.42921½
Oakland3863.37627

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6137.622_
Atlanta5941.5903
Philadelphia5147.52010
Miami4652.46915
Washington3466.34028

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5544.556_
St. Louis5247.5253
Chicago4057.41214
Pittsburgh4058.40814½
Cincinnati3859.39216

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6532.670_
San Diego5545.55011½
San Francisco4850.49017½
Arizona4553.45920½
Colorado4554.45521

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 8, Boston 3

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 0

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0

Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

Oakland 4, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Texas 2

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

Cleveland 7, Boston 6

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 3-5), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Boston (Crawford 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Howard 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1

Arizona 7, San Francisco 3

Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 2

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 1

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Thursday's Games

Miami (TBD) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 10-1) at Colorado (Ureña 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-6) at San Francisco (Wood 6-8), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

