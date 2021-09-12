All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|89
|54
|.622
|_
|Boston
|81
|64
|.559
|9
|Toronto
|80
|63
|.559
|9
|New York
|79
|63
|.556
|9½
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|.322
|43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|82
|61
|.573
|_
|Cleveland
|69
|72
|.489
|12
|Detroit
|68
|76
|.472
|14½
|Kansas City
|65
|78
|.455
|17
|Minnesota
|63
|80
|.441
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|83
|59
|.585
|_
|Oakland
|77
|65
|.542
|6
|Seattle
|77
|65
|.542
|6
|Los Angeles
|70
|73
|.490
|13½
|Texas
|52
|89
|.369
|30½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|66
|.535
|_
|Philadelphia
|72
|71
|.503
|4½
|New York
|71
|72
|.497
|5½
|Miami
|60
|83
|.420
|16½
|Washington
|59
|84
|.413
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|55
|.618
|_
|Cincinnati
|75
|69
|.521
|14
|St. Louis
|73
|69
|.514
|15
|Chicago
|65
|79
|.451
|24
|Pittsburgh
|52
|91
|.364
|36½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|93
|50
|.650
|_
|Los Angeles
|90
|53
|.629
|3
|San Diego
|74
|67
|.525
|18
|Colorado
|66
|78
|.458
|27½
|Arizona
|46
|96
|.324
|46½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Texas 8, Oakland 6
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 2
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2
Toronto 11, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Arizona 7, Seattle 3
Sunday's Games
Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings
Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1
Toronto 22, Baltimore 7
Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota (Gant 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McHugh 6-1) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Texas (Alexy 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
San Francisco 15, Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4
Pittsburgh 10, Washington 7
Miami 6, Atlanta 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Arizona 7, Seattle 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Miami (Alcantara 8-13) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.