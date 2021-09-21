All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|93
|59
|.612
|_
|Boston
|87
|65
|.572
|6
|Toronto
|85
|66
|.563
|7½
|New York
|85
|67
|.559
|8
|Baltimore
|48
|103
|.318
|44½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|85
|66
|.563
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|76
|.493
|10½
|Detroit
|74
|78
|.487
|11½
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|.454
|16½
|Minnesota
|66
|85
|.437
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|89
|61
|.593
|_
|Oakland
|82
|68
|.547
|7
|Seattle
|81
|69
|.540
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|78
|.480
|17
|Texas
|55
|96
|.364
|34½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|78
|70
|.527
|_
|Philadelphia
|77
|74
|.510
|2½
|New York
|73
|78
|.483
|6½
|Miami
|64
|87
|.424
|15½
|Washington
|62
|89
|.411
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|60
|.603
|_
|St. Louis
|81
|69
|.540
|9½
|Cincinnati
|78
|74
|.513
|13½
|Chicago
|67
|84
|.444
|24
|Pittsburgh
|57
|94
|.377
|34
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|97
|53
|.647
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|54
|.640
|1
|San Diego
|76
|73
|.510
|20½
|Colorado
|70
|79
|.470
|26½
|Arizona
|48
|102
|.320
|49
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 13-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 12-6) at Oakland (Irvin 10-13), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 11, Arizona 4
Tuesday's Games
Washington 7, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1
Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 12:35 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at Miami (Hernandez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-10), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.