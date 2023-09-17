All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-Baltimore9356.624_
z-Tampa Bay9259.6092
Toronto8367.55310½
New York7674.50717½
Boston7476.49319½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7971.527_
Cleveland7278.4807
Detroit6979.4669
Chicago5793.38022
Kansas City48102.32031

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8466.560_
Texas8267.550
Seattle8167.5472
Los Angeles6881.45615½
Oakland46102.31137

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Atlanta9653.644_
Philadelphia8168.54415
Miami7872.52018½
New York6980.46327
Washington6584.43631

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee8464.568_
Chicago7871.523
Cincinnati7873.517
Pittsburgh7080.46715
St. Louis6683.44318½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles9057.612_
Arizona7872.52013½
San Francisco7574.50316
San Diego7178.47720
Colorado5692.37834½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 innings

San Diego 5, Oakland 2

Cleveland 2, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6

Kansas City 10, Houston 8

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 9, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Houston 7, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 8-11), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Houston (Verlander 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 3-4) at Oakland (Sears 5-11), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1st game

Miami 11, Atlanta 5

San Diego 5, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 9, Washington 5

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 13 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4

Miami 16, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-2) at Miami (Cabrera 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6) at Atlanta (Wright 0-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 12-8) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-11), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 3-1) at San Diego (Wacha 11-4), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you