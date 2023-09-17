All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Baltimore
|93
|56
|.624
|_
|z-Tampa Bay
|92
|59
|.609
|2
|Toronto
|83
|67
|.553
|10½
|New York
|76
|74
|.507
|17½
|Boston
|74
|76
|.493
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|79
|71
|.527
|_
|Cleveland
|72
|78
|.480
|7
|Detroit
|69
|79
|.466
|9
|Chicago
|57
|93
|.380
|22
|Kansas City
|48
|102
|.320
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|66
|.560
|_
|Texas
|82
|67
|.550
|1½
|Seattle
|81
|67
|.547
|2
|Los Angeles
|68
|81
|.456
|15½
|Oakland
|46
|102
|.311
|37
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|96
|53
|.644
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|68
|.544
|15
|Miami
|78
|72
|.520
|18½
|New York
|69
|80
|.463
|27
|Washington
|65
|84
|.436
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|84
|64
|.568
|_
|Chicago
|78
|71
|.523
|6½
|Cincinnati
|78
|73
|.517
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|70
|80
|.467
|15
|St. Louis
|66
|83
|.443
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|90
|57
|.612
|_
|Arizona
|78
|72
|.520
|13½
|San Francisco
|75
|74
|.503
|16
|San Diego
|71
|78
|.477
|20
|Colorado
|56
|92
|.378
|34½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 innings
San Diego 5, Oakland 2
Cleveland 2, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6
Kansas City 10, Houston 8
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 9, Texas 2
Toronto 3, Boston 2
Houston 7, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 8-11), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Houston (Verlander 11-8), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 3-4) at Oakland (Sears 5-11), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1st game
Miami 11, Atlanta 5
San Diego 5, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 9, Washington 5
Colorado 5, San Francisco 2, 2nd game
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 13 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4
Miami 16, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-2) at Miami (Cabrera 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6) at Atlanta (Wright 0-2), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 12-8) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-11), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 3-1) at San Diego (Wacha 11-4), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
