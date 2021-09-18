All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay9257.617_
Boston8565.567
Toronto8365.561
New York8366.5579
Baltimore47101.31844½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8464.568_
Cleveland7274.49311
Detroit7178.47713½
Kansas City6781.45317
Minnesota6584.43619½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8761.588_
Oakland8067.544
Seattle7969.5348
Los Angeles7275.49014½
Texas5593.37232

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7670.521_
Philadelphia7672.5141
New York7277.483
Miami6286.41915
Washington6088.40517

Central Division

WLPctGB
z-Milwaukee9157.615_
St. Louis7869.53112½
Cincinnati7772.51714½
Chicago6683.44325½
Pittsburgh5692.37835

West Division

WLPctGB
z-San Francisco9752.651_
z-Los Angeles9554.6382
San Diego7672.51420½
Colorado7078.47326½
Arizona48100.32448½

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday's Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Minnesota 2

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 8, Seattle 1

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-7), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Farrell 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 11-8), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-5), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Texas (Lyles 9-11), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 9, Washington 8

St. Louis 8, San Diego 2

Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 6, Atlanta 5, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 6, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 2, Atlanta 0

Sunday's Games

Colorado (Gray 8-10) at Washington (Espino 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Cincinnati (Miley 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Alcantara 9-13), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-10) at Houston (Greinke 11-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Arrieta 5-13) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

