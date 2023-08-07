All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7042.625_
Tampa Bay6846.5963
Toronto6350.558
New York5854.51812
Boston5754.51412½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5954.522_
Cleveland5458.482
Detroit4961.445
Chicago4568.39814
Kansas City3677.31923

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6646.589_
Houston6449.566
Seattle6052.5366
Los Angeles5557.49111
Oakland3280.28634

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7039.642_
Philadelphia6151.54510½
Miami5855.51314
New York5061.45021
Washington4963.43822½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee6053.531_
Cincinnati5955.518
Chicago5854.518
Pittsburgh5061.4509
St. Louis4964.43411

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6446.582_
San Francisco6151.5454
Arizona5756.504
San Diego5557.49110
Colorado4467.39620½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 6

Minnesota 5, Arizona 3

Texas 6, Miami 0

Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 7

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Oakland 8, San Francisco 6

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 5-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 7-8) at Boston (Crawford 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 2-8), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 1

Washington 6, Cincinnati 3

Minnesota 5, Arizona 3

Colorado 1, St. Louis 0

Texas 6, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 4

Oakland 8, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Garrett 5-3) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

