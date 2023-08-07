All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|70
|42
|.625
|_
|Tampa Bay
|68
|46
|.596
|3
|Toronto
|63
|50
|.558
|7½
|New York
|58
|54
|.518
|12
|Boston
|57
|54
|.514
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|59
|54
|.522
|_
|Cleveland
|54
|58
|.482
|4½
|Detroit
|49
|61
|.445
|8½
|Chicago
|45
|68
|.398
|14
|Kansas City
|36
|77
|.319
|23
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|Houston
|64
|49
|.566
|2½
|Seattle
|60
|52
|.536
|6
|Los Angeles
|55
|57
|.491
|11
|Oakland
|32
|80
|.286
|34
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|39
|.642
|_
|Philadelphia
|61
|51
|.545
|10½
|Miami
|58
|55
|.513
|14
|New York
|50
|61
|.450
|21
|Washington
|49
|63
|.438
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|60
|53
|.531
|_
|Cincinnati
|59
|55
|.518
|1½
|Chicago
|58
|54
|.518
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|50
|61
|.450
|9
|St. Louis
|49
|64
|.434
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|46
|.582
|_
|San Francisco
|61
|51
|.545
|4
|Arizona
|57
|56
|.504
|8½
|San Diego
|55
|57
|.491
|10
|Colorado
|44
|67
|.396
|20½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 13, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 6
Minnesota 5, Arizona 3
Texas 6, Miami 0
Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 7
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Oakland 8, San Francisco 6
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota (Gray 5-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 7-8) at Boston (Crawford 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 2-8), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 1
Washington 6, Cincinnati 3
Minnesota 5, Arizona 3
Colorado 1, St. Louis 0
Texas 6, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 4
Oakland 8, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2
Monday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami (Garrett 5-3) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 12-6), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-9) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Chirinos 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 6-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-12) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
