All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay6037.619_
Baltimore5736.6131
Toronto5341.564
Boston5044.532
New York5044.532

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4846.511_
Cleveland4648.4892
Detroit4251.452
Chicago4055.421
Kansas City2768.28421½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5639.589_
Houston5242.553
Seattle4646.500
Los Angeles4648.489
Oakland2570.26331

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6131.663_
Miami5343.55210
Philadelphia5142.54810½
New York4350.46218½
Washington3856.40424

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5242.553_
Cincinnati5044.5322
Chicago4350.462
Pittsburgh4153.43611
St. Louis4153.43611

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5439.581_
San Francisco5241.5592
Arizona5242.553
San Diego4450.46810½
Colorado3658.38318½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 5, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1

Toronto 7, Arizona 5

Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5

Texas 6, Cleveland 5

Seattle 2, Detroit 0

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 8

Monday's Games

Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 10-3), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Oakland (Medina 2-7), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 5-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 7, Arizona 5

Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 8, Washington 4

Philadelphia 7, San Diego 6, 12 innings

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 1-5) at Atlanta (Elder 7-2), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7), 7:45 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

