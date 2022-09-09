All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8356.597_
Tampa Bay7858.574
Toronto7760.5625
Baltimore7365.529
Boston6772.48216

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland7065.519_
Chicago7068.507
Minnesota6967.507
Kansas City5683.40316
Detroit5385.38418½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8949.645_
Seattle7760.56211½
Los Angeles6078.43529
Texas5978.43129½
Oakland5088.36239

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8651.628_
New York8752.626_
Philadelphia7662.55110½
Miami5780.41629
Washington4990.35338

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8158.583_
Milwaukee7366.5258
Chicago5880.42022½
Cincinnati5680.41223½
Pittsburgh5186.37229

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles9442.691_
San Diego7662.55119
Arizona6571.47829
San Francisco6573.47130
Colorado5979.42836

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 14, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 10, Kansas City 2

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-5) at Oakland (Martinez 4-3), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-7), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 5:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at Texas (Arihara 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8) at Houston (Urquidy 13-5), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Washington 11, St. Louis 6

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 5

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 12-8) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-6) at Miami (López 8-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-9), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-7) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

