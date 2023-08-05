All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|68
|42
|.618
|_
|Tampa Bay
|67
|46
|.593
|2½
|Toronto
|61
|50
|.550
|7½
|New York
|58
|53
|.523
|10½
|Boston
|57
|52
|.523
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|57
|54
|.514
|_
|Cleveland
|54
|56
|.491
|2½
|Detroit
|49
|61
|.445
|7½
|Chicago
|43
|68
|.387
|14
|Kansas City
|36
|75
|.324
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|64
|46
|.582
|_
|Houston
|63
|49
|.563
|2
|Seattle
|58
|52
|.527
|6
|Los Angeles
|56
|55
|.505
|8½
|Oakland
|30
|80
|.273
|34
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|37
|.654
|_
|Philadelphia
|59
|51
|.536
|12½
|Miami
|58
|53
|.523
|14
|New York
|50
|59
|.459
|21
|Washington
|47
|63
|.427
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|59
|52
|.532
|_
|Cincinnati
|59
|53
|.527
|½
|Chicago
|56
|54
|.509
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|49
|60
|.450
|9
|St. Louis
|48
|63
|.432
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|45
|.583
|_
|San Francisco
|61
|49
|.555
|3
|Arizona
|57
|54
|.514
|7½
|San Diego
|54
|56
|.491
|10
|Colorado
|43
|66
|.394
|20½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 0
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 7, Boston 3
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 6, Miami 2
Minnesota 3, Arizona 2
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 7
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Houston 1
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2
Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 12:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 12-4), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-6), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 10-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 3-3), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at Texas (Heaney 8-6), 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 6-3) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 4:07 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Washington 6, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 6, Miami 2
Minnesota 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 9, St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 5
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kansas City (Greinke 1-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 12-4), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-6), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 5-11) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 12-3), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at Texas (Heaney 8-6), 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 6-3) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 7-9) at San Diego (Hill 7-10), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
