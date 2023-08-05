All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore6842.618_
Tampa Bay6746.593
Toronto6150.550
New York5853.52310½
Boston5752.52310½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5754.514_
Cleveland5456.491
Detroit4961.445
Chicago4368.38714
Kansas City3675.32421

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6446.582_
Houston6349.5632
Seattle5852.5276
Los Angeles5655.505
Oakland3080.27334

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7037.654_
Philadelphia5951.53612½
Miami5853.52314
New York5059.45921
Washington4763.42724½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5952.532_
Cincinnati5953.527½
Chicago5654.509
Pittsburgh4960.4509
St. Louis4863.43211

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6345.583_
San Francisco6149.5553
Arizona5754.514
San Diego5456.49110
Colorado4366.39420½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 0

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 7, Boston 3

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 6, Miami 2

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 7

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Houston 1

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 12-4), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-6), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at Texas (Heaney 8-6), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-3) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 6, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 6, Miami 2

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 9, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 5

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 1-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 12-4), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Baltimore (Bradish 7-6), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 5-11) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 12-3), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-9) at Texas (Heaney 8-6), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-3) at Oakland (Medina 3-8), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 7-9) at San Diego (Hill 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

