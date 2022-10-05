All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|99
|63
|.611
|_
|y-Toronto
|92
|70
|.568
|7
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|76
|.531
|13
|Baltimore
|83
|79
|.512
|16
|Boston
|78
|84
|.481
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|92
|70
|.568
|_
|Chicago
|81
|81
|.500
|11
|Minnesota
|78
|84
|.481
|14
|Detroit
|66
|96
|.407
|26
|Kansas City
|65
|97
|.401
|27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|106
|56
|.654
|_
|y-Seattle
|90
|72
|.556
|16
|Los Angeles
|73
|89
|.451
|33
|Texas
|68
|94
|.420
|38
|Oakland
|60
|102
|.370
|46
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|101
|61
|.623
|_
|y-New York
|101
|61
|.623
|_
|y-Philadelphia
|87
|75
|.537
|14
|Miami
|69
|93
|.426
|32
|Washington
|55
|107
|.340
|46
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|93
|69
|.574
|_
|Milwaukee
|86
|76
|.531
|7
|Chicago
|74
|88
|.457
|19
|Cincinnati
|62
|100
|.383
|31
|Pittsburgh
|62
|100
|.383
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|111
|51
|.685
|_
|y-San Diego
|89
|73
|.549
|22
|San Francisco
|81
|81
|.500
|30
|Arizona
|74
|88
|.457
|37
|Colorado
|68
|94
|.420
|43
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4, 1st game
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings
Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game
Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings
Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 5, Detroit 4
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3
Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
San Francisco 8, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2
Miami 12, Atlanta 9
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.