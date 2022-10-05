All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-New York9963.611_
y-Toronto9270.5687
y-Tampa Bay8676.53113
Baltimore8379.51216
Boston7884.48121

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Cleveland9270.568_
Chicago8181.50011
Minnesota7884.48114
Detroit6696.40726
Kansas City6597.40127

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston10656.654_
y-Seattle9072.55616
Los Angeles7389.45133
Texas6894.42038
Oakland60102.37046

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Atlanta10161.623_
y-New York10161.623_
y-Philadelphia8775.53714
Miami6993.42632
Washington55107.34046

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-St. Louis9369.574_
Milwaukee8676.5317
Chicago7488.45719
Cincinnati62100.38331
Pittsburgh62100.38331

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles11151.685_
y-San Diego8973.54922
San Francisco8181.50030
Arizona7488.45737
Colorado6894.42043

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings

Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game

Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2

Miami 12, Atlanta 9

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you