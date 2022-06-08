All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4016.714_
Tampa Bay3323.5897
Toronto3323.5897
Boston2927.51811
Baltimore2433.42116½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3325.569_
Cleveland2626.5004
Chicago2628.4815
Detroit2333.4119
Kansas City1837.32713½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3621.632_
Los Angeles2730.4749
Texas2630.464
Seattle2631.45610
Oakland2038.34516½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3820.655_
Atlanta3027.526
Philadelphia2729.48210
Miami2430.44412
Washington2137.36217

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3325.569_
St. Louis3225.561½
Pittsburgh2430.4447
Chicago2333.4119
Cincinnati2036.35712

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3620.643_
San Diego3422.6072
San Francisco2925.5376
Arizona2731.46610
Colorado2431.43611½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Toronto 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

Cleveland 4, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Houston 3

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Miami 12, Washington 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Miami 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 5-1), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-5) at Atlanta (Fried 5-2), 7:20 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

