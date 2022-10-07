All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|x-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|x-Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|y-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|x-St. Louis
|0
|1
|.000
|½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|x-Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|y-San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary)
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 8:37 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:37 p.m. (If Necessary)
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (If Necessary)
