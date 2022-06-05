All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3815.717_
Toronto3121.596
Tampa Bay3122.5857
Boston2627.49112
Baltimore2332.41816

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3124.564_
Cleveland2325.479
Chicago2427.4715
Detroit2132.3969
Kansas City1734.33312

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3419.642_
Los Angeles2727.500
Texas2527.481
Seattle2330.43411
Oakland2035.36415

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3619.655_
Atlanta2727.500
Philadelphia2429.45311
Miami2229.43112
Washington2035.36416

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3322.600_
St. Louis3123.574
Pittsburgh2328.4518
Chicago2331.426
Cincinnati1834.34613½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3518.660_
San Diego3221.6043
San Francisco2824.538
Arizona2628.481
Colorado2330.43412

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0

Toronto 12, Minnesota 3

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Oakland 0

Kansas City 6, Houston 0

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Gray 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 4-6) at Houston (Javier 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 1, 1st game

Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 0

Miami 5, San Francisco 4

Washington 10, Cincinnati 8

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 6, Colorado 2, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-7), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 6-1) at San Diego (Snell 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

