All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8149.623_
Tampa Bay7952.603
Toronto7159.54610
Boston6961.53112
New York6267.48118½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6763.515_
Cleveland6169.4696
Detroit5970.457
Chicago5179.39216
Kansas City4190.31326½

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle7356.566_
Texas7356.566_
Houston7358.5571
Los Angeles6368.48111
Oakland3892.29235½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8444.656_
Philadelphia7158.55013½
Miami6665.50419½
Washington6170.46624½
New York6071.45825½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7257.558_
Chicago6861.5274
Cincinnati6863.5195
Pittsburgh5872.44614½
St. Louis5674.43116½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7949.617_
Arizona6862.52312
San Francisco6663.51213½
San Diego6169.46919
Colorado4981.37731

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Toronto 8, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 15, Kansas City 2

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Houston 9, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 2

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Texas 6, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2

Colorado 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-2) at Boston (Sale 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Curry 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-12), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Woo 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Washington 3, Miami 2

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 3

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 12, St. Louis 1

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6

Cincinnati 8, Arizona 7, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2

Miami 2, Washington 1

Colorado 4, Baltimore 3

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 10-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-9), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-12), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 10-4) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 14-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

