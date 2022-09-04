All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7954.594_
Tampa Bay7457.5654
Toronto7359.553
Baltimore7162.5348
Boston6768.49613

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6863.519_
Minnesota6764.5111
Chicago6766.5042
Kansas City5480.40315½
Detroit5182.38318

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8548.639_
Seattle7558.56410
Los Angeles5875.43627
Texas5875.43627
Oakland5085.37036

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8550.630_
Atlanta8351.619
Philadelphia7360.54911
Miami5577.41728½
Washington4787.35137½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis7855.586_
Milwaukee7062.530
Chicago5677.42122
Cincinnati5279.39725
Pittsburgh4984.36829

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles9141.689_
San Diego7460.55218
San Francisco6368.48127½
Arizona6369.47728
Colorado5777.42535

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 12, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 0

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

Baltimore 8, Oakland 1

Seattle 4, Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1, 12 innings

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 5, Baltimore 0

Boston 5, Texas 2

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Archer 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 10-9) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-2), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-12), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 10-5) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-6), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 8, Arizona 6, 10 innings

Colorado at Cincinnati, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 3:50 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Colorado (Feltner 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-5) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

