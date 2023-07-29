All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore6340.612_
Tampa Bay6343.594
Toronto5946.5625
Boston5647.5447
New York5449.5249

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5451.514_
Cleveland5252.500
Detroit4758.4487
Chicago4263.40012
Kansas City3075.28624

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas6044.577_
Houston5846.5582
Seattle5350.515
Los Angeles5451.514
Oakland2976.27631½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6536.644_
Philadelphia5647.54410
Miami5649.53311
New York4954.47617
Washington4361.41323½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5747.548_
Cincinnati5748.543½
Chicago5251.505
St. Louis4659.43811½
Pittsburgh4558.43711½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5844.569_
San Francisco5648.5383
Arizona5549.5294
San Diego5054.4819
Colorado4063.38818½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Oakland 8, Colorado 5

San Diego 7, Texas 1

Boston 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 2

Saturday's Games

Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2) at Toronto (Berríos 8-7), 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-7) at Colorado (Blach 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 11-3) at San Diego (Snell 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Miami 6, Detroit 5

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 7

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2

Oakland 8, Colorado 5

San Diego 7, Texas 1

Boston 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Saturday's Games

Detroit 5, Miami 0

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee (Rea 5-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-10), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at St. Louis (Matz 1-7), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-7) at Colorado (Blach 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-4), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 6-7) at Arizona (Kelly 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 11-3) at San Diego (Snell 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

