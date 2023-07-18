All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay6037.619_
Baltimore5736.6131
Toronto5341.564
Boston5144.5378
New York5045.5269

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4847.505_
Cleveland4648.489
Detroit4251.4525
Chicago4055.4218
Kansas City2768.28421

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5639.589_
Houston5242.553
Seattle4746.5058
Los Angeles4748.4959
Oakland2571.26031½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6131.663_
Miami5343.55210
Philadelphia5142.54810½
New York4350.46218½
Washington3856.40424

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5242.553_
Cincinnati5044.5322
Chicago4350.462
Pittsburgh4153.43611
St. Louis4153.43611

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5439.581_
San Francisco5241.5592
Arizona5242.553
San Diego4450.46810½
Colorado3658.38318½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Boston 7, Oakland 0

Seattle 7, Minnesota 6

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 7-5) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 6-7), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-8) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 5-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-6), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you