All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|83
|50
|.624
|_
|Tampa Bay
|82
|52
|.612
|1½
|Toronto
|73
|61
|.545
|10½
|Boston
|69
|65
|.515
|14½
|New York
|65
|69
|.485
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|69
|65
|.515
|_
|Cleveland
|64
|70
|.478
|5
|Detroit
|60
|74
|.448
|9
|Chicago
|53
|81
|.396
|16
|Kansas City
|41
|94
|.304
|28½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|76
|57
|.571
|_
|Houston
|77
|58
|.570
|_
|Texas
|75
|58
|.564
|1
|Los Angeles
|64
|70
|.478
|12½
|Oakland
|39
|95
|.291
|37½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|88
|45
|.662
|_
|Philadelphia
|74
|59
|.556
|14
|Miami
|67
|67
|.500
|21½
|Washington
|62
|73
|.459
|27
|New York
|61
|73
|.455
|27½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|74
|59
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|71
|62
|.534
|3
|Cincinnati
|69
|66
|.511
|6
|Pittsburgh
|61
|73
|.455
|13½
|St. Louis
|58
|76
|.433
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|83
|50
|.624
|_
|San Francisco
|70
|64
|.522
|13½
|Arizona
|69
|65
|.515
|14½
|San Diego
|62
|73
|.459
|22
|Colorado
|49
|84
|.368
|34
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Friday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-4), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4) at Cleveland (Allen 6-7), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8) at Houston (Brown 10-9), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1) at Texas (Montgomery 8-10), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 9-6) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Miami 6, Washington 1
San Francisco 7, San Diego 2
Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Miami (TBD) at Washington (Williams 6-8), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-4), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-8) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 1-8) at St. Louis (Rom 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 9-6) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 11-9), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
