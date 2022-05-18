All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York279.750_
Tampa Bay2215.595
Toronto2017.541
Boston1422.38913
Baltimore1423.37813½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2116.568_
Chicago1818.500
Cleveland1618.471
Kansas City1322.3717
Detroit1324.3518

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2413.649_
Los Angeles2415.6151
Texas1619.4577
Seattle1621.4328
Oakland1623.4109

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2414.632_
Miami1719.4726
Philadelphia1719.4726
Atlanta1720.459
Washington1226.31612

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2314.622_
St. Louis2016.556
Chicago1520.4297
Pittsburgh1521.417
Cincinnati1026.27812½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2412.667_
San Diego2313.6391
San Francisco2214.6112
Arizona1820.4747
Colorado1719.4727

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Boston 6, Houston 3

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Seattle 0

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

Houston 13, Boston 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 5, Minnesota 2

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0

San Francisco 7, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0

Miami 5, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-3) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

