All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|27
|9
|.750
|_
|Tampa Bay
|22
|15
|.595
|5½
|Toronto
|20
|17
|.541
|7½
|Boston
|14
|22
|.389
|13
|Baltimore
|14
|23
|.378
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|21
|16
|.568
|_
|Chicago
|18
|18
|.500
|2½
|Cleveland
|16
|18
|.471
|3½
|Kansas City
|13
|22
|.371
|7
|Detroit
|13
|24
|.351
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|24
|13
|.649
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|15
|.615
|1
|Texas
|16
|19
|.457
|7
|Seattle
|16
|21
|.432
|8
|Oakland
|16
|23
|.410
|9
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|14
|.632
|_
|Miami
|17
|19
|.472
|6
|Philadelphia
|17
|19
|.472
|6
|Atlanta
|17
|20
|.459
|6½
|Washington
|12
|26
|.316
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|23
|14
|.622
|_
|St. Louis
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|Chicago
|15
|20
|.429
|7
|Pittsburgh
|15
|21
|.417
|7½
|Cincinnati
|10
|26
|.278
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|24
|12
|.667
|_
|San Diego
|23
|13
|.639
|1
|San Francisco
|22
|14
|.611
|2
|Arizona
|18
|20
|.474
|7
|Colorado
|17
|19
|.472
|7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2
Boston 6, Houston 3
Toronto 6, Seattle 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Oakland 1
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1
Toronto 3, Seattle 0
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4
Houston 13, Boston 4
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 5, Minnesota 2
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Miami 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0
San Francisco 7, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0
Miami 5, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game
Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 10, Colorado 7
L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3, 2nd game
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-3) at Miami (López 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Hicks 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
