All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|90
|51
|.638
|_
|Tampa Bay
|88
|56
|.611
|3½
|Toronto
|79
|63
|.556
|11½
|Boston
|72
|70
|.507
|18½
|New York
|70
|72
|.493
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|75
|67
|.528
|_
|Cleveland
|68
|75
|.476
|7½
|Detroit
|66
|77
|.462
|9½
|Chicago
|55
|88
|.385
|20½
|Kansas City
|44
|99
|.308
|31½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|62
|.566
|_
|Seattle
|79
|64
|.552
|2
|Texas
|77
|64
|.546
|3
|Los Angeles
|66
|77
|.462
|15
|Oakland
|44
|98
|.310
|36½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|49
|.655
|_
|Philadelphia
|78
|64
|.549
|15
|Miami
|74
|69
|.517
|19½
|New York
|64
|77
|.454
|28½
|Washington
|64
|78
|.451
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|79
|62
|.560
|_
|Chicago
|76
|67
|.531
|4
|Cincinnati
|74
|71
|.510
|7
|Pittsburgh
|66
|77
|.462
|14
|St. Louis
|63
|80
|.441
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|55
|.610
|_
|Arizona
|75
|68
|.524
|12
|San Francisco
|72
|70
|.507
|14½
|San Diego
|67
|76
|.469
|20
|Colorado
|51
|90
|.362
|35
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 5
Baltimore 13, Boston 12
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 3, Oakland 2
Houston 7, San Diego 5
L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 2
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. Louis (Hudson 6-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 14-7), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8) at Boston (Crawford 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 8-5) at Minnesota (Gray 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Miller 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 11-9), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings
Philadelphia 8, Miami 4
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3
Houston 7, San Diego 5
Pittsburgh 8, Atlanta 4
San Francisco 9, Colorado 1
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 5, Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta (Morton 14-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 15-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Hudson 6-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-13) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-9), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Davies 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 9-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 6-14), 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Avila 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
