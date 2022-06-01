All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|34
|15
|.694
|_
|Toronto
|28
|20
|.583
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|28
|21
|.571
|6
|Boston
|23
|27
|.460
|11½
|Baltimore
|21
|30
|.412
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|21
|.588
|_
|Chicago
|23
|24
|.489
|5
|Cleveland
|22
|24
|.478
|5½
|Detroit
|19
|30
|.388
|10
|Kansas City
|16
|33
|.327
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|23
|.540
|5½
|Texas
|24
|24
|.500
|7½
|Seattle
|21
|28
|.429
|11
|Oakland
|20
|33
|.377
|14
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|17
|.673
|_
|Atlanta
|24
|27
|.471
|10½
|Miami
|20
|27
|.426
|12½
|Philadelphia
|21
|29
|.420
|13
|Washington
|18
|34
|.346
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|32
|19
|.627
|_
|St. Louis
|29
|21
|.580
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|21
|27
|.438
|9½
|Chicago
|20
|29
|.408
|11
|Cincinnati
|17
|31
|.354
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|16
|.673
|_
|San Diego
|30
|20
|.600
|3½
|San Francisco
|27
|21
|.563
|5½
|Arizona
|25
|27
|.481
|9½
|Colorado
|22
|27
|.449
|11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Detroit 4, Minnesota 0, 2nd game
Seattle 10, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati 2, Boston 1
Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 3, Oakland 1
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Houston 5, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Archer 0-2) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Texas (Hearn 3-3), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 5-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 5-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 2, Boston 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0
St. Louis 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7
Arizona 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Miami at Colorado, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 5, San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0
Miami 14, Colorado 1, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Arizona 0
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 6:55 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Francisco (Wood 3-4) at Miami (Alcantara 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 5-0), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 3-3) at Colorado (Gomber 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
