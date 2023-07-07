All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5733.633_
Baltimore5135.5934
New York4840.5458
Toronto4840.5458
Boston4543.51111

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4543.511_
Cleveland4344.494
Detroit3848.4426
Chicago3752.416
Kansas City2563.28420

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5137.580_
Houston4939.5572
Los Angeles4544.506
Seattle4343.5007
Oakland2564.28126½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta5828.674_
Miami5138.573
Philadelphia4739.54711
New York4146.47117½
Washington3453.39124½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati4939.557_
Milwaukee4741.5342
Chicago4046.4658
Pittsburgh4047.460
St. Louis3651.41412½

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona5038.568_
Los Angeles4938.563½
San Francisco4740.540
San Diego4146.471
Colorado3355.37517

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Houston 6, Colorado 4

Oakland 12, Detroit 3

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4

Boston 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 2, Seattle 0

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Detroit 9, Oakland 0

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 10, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Houston 1

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-7) at Detroit (Faedo 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 2-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-6) at Houston (Brown 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Houston 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4

Miami 10, St. Louis 9

Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 2, Seattle 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2

Friday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Miami (Alcantara 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-4) at San Diego (Darvish 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 7-8) at Arizona (Gallen 10-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 6-7) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-2), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

