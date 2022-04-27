All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|New York
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Tampa Bay
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Boston
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|Baltimore
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|9
|8
|.529
|_
|Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|2
|Cleveland
|7
|10
|.412
|2
|Detroit
|6
|10
|.375
|2½
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|.375
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Oakland
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Houston
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Texas
|6
|11
|.353
|5
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|Miami
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Atlanta
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Philadelphia
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Washington
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|St. Louis
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Pittsburgh
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Cincinnati
|3
|14
|.176
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|13
|5
|.722
|_
|Los Angeles
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|San Diego
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Colorado
|10
|7
|.588
|2½
|Arizona
|7
|11
|.389
|6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
Houston 5, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1
San Francisco 8, Oakland 2
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 3-0), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1
San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6
Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 8
Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3
Miami 5, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Francisco 8, Oakland 2
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Martinez 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-3), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 0-3) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
