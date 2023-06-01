All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4018.690_
Baltimore3521.6254
New York3424.5866
Toronto3027.526
Boston2927.51810

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3027.526_
Detroit2628.481
Cleveland2531.446
Chicago2335.397
Kansas City1739.30412½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas3520.636_
Houston3323.589
Seattle2927.518
Los Angeles3028.517
Oakland1246.20724½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta3323.589_
New York3027.526
Miami2928.509
Philadelphia2531.4468
Washington2432.4299

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2927.518_
Pittsburgh2827.509½
Cincinnati2630.4643
St. Louis2532.439
Chicago2431.436

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona3423.596_
Los Angeles3423.596_
San Francisco2828.500
San Diego2630.464
Colorado2434.41410½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 4, Oakland 2

Cleveland 12, Baltimore 8

Milwaukee 4, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 5, Boston 4

Minnesota 8, Houston 2

Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1

Boston 8, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Friday's Games

Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Whitlock 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-2) at Texas (Gray 5-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-9), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1) at Houston (Valdez 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-5), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 4, Oakland 2

Pittsburgh 9, San Francisco 4

Washington 10, L.A. Dodgers 6

Miami 2, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 4, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 5, Boston 4

Arizona 6, Colorado 0

Thursday's Games

Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1

San Diego 10, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

Boston 8, Cincinnati 2

Friday's Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-9), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 6-3), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-3) at San Diego (Wacha 5-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-5), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

