All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|62
|39
|.614
|_
|Tampa Bay
|62
|42
|.596
|1½
|Toronto
|56
|46
|.549
|6½
|Boston
|54
|47
|.535
|8
|New York
|53
|48
|.525
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|54
|49
|.524
|_
|Cleveland
|50
|51
|.495
|3
|Detroit
|46
|55
|.455
|7
|Chicago
|41
|61
|.402
|12½
|Kansas City
|29
|74
|.282
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|59
|43
|.578
|_
|Houston
|58
|44
|.569
|1
|Los Angeles
|52
|49
|.515
|6½
|Seattle
|51
|50
|.505
|7½
|Oakland
|28
|75
|.272
|31½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|64
|35
|.646
|_
|Philadelphia
|54
|47
|.535
|11
|Miami
|54
|48
|.529
|11½
|New York
|47
|53
|.470
|17½
|Washington
|42
|59
|.416
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|56
|46
|.549
|_
|Cincinnati
|56
|47
|.544
|½
|Chicago
|49
|51
|.490
|6
|St. Louis
|45
|57
|.441
|11
|Pittsburgh
|44
|57
|.436
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|58
|42
|.580
|_
|Arizona
|55
|47
|.539
|4
|San Francisco
|55
|47
|.539
|4
|San Diego
|49
|53
|.480
|10
|Colorado
|40
|61
|.396
|18½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings
Boston 7, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
Houston 4, Texas 3
Seattle 9, Minnesota 7
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
San Francisco 2, Oakland 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Silseth 2-1) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
Washington 6, Colorado 5
Boston 7, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 3, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 2, Oakland 1
San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington (Gray 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 10-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5), 7:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
