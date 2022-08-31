All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|51
|.608
|_
|Tampa Bay
|72
|57
|.558
|6½
|Toronto
|70
|58
|.547
|8
|Baltimore
|68
|61
|.527
|10½
|Boston
|62
|68
|.477
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|60
|.531
|_
|Minnesota
|67
|61
|.523
|1
|Chicago
|63
|66
|.488
|5½
|Kansas City
|53
|77
|.408
|16
|Detroit
|50
|79
|.388
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|47
|.641
|_
|Seattle
|71
|58
|.550
|12
|Texas
|58
|71
|.450
|25
|Los Angeles
|56
|74
|.431
|27½
|Oakland
|49
|82
|.374
|35
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|48
|.634
|_
|Atlanta
|80
|51
|.611
|3
|Philadelphia
|72
|58
|.554
|10½
|Miami
|55
|75
|.423
|27½
|Washington
|44
|86
|.338
|38½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|75
|55
|.577
|_
|Milwaukee
|69
|60
|.535
|5½
|Chicago
|55
|75
|.423
|20
|Cincinnati
|51
|77
|.398
|23
|Pittsburgh
|49
|81
|.377
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|90
|39
|.698
|_
|San Diego
|73
|59
|.553
|18½
|Arizona
|61
|67
|.477
|28½
|San Francisco
|61
|68
|.473
|29
|Colorado
|56
|75
|.427
|35
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Seattle 9, Detroit 3
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Oakland 10, Washington 6
Houston 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 10, Boston 5
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7
N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 4
Wednesday's Games
Houston 5, Texas 3
Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings
Washington 5, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Mengden 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-6), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-7), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Boston (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Oakland 10, Washington 6
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 3, Atlanta 2
Arizona 12, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 4, San Francisco 3
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 5, San Francisco 4
N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Colorado 2
Washington 5, Oakland 1
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 8-4), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 11-5), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
