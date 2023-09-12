All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|91
|52
|.636
|_
|Tampa Bay
|89
|56
|.614
|3
|Toronto
|80
|64
|.556
|11½
|Boston
|73
|71
|.507
|18½
|New York
|72
|72
|.500
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|75
|69
|.521
|_
|Cleveland
|68
|77
|.469
|7½
|Detroit
|66
|77
|.462
|8½
|Chicago
|56
|88
|.389
|19
|Kansas City
|44
|101
|.303
|31½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|63
|.566
|_
|Texas
|79
|64
|.552
|2
|Seattle
|79
|65
|.549
|2½
|Los Angeles
|68
|77
|.469
|14
|Oakland
|45
|99
|.313
|36½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|94
|50
|.653
|_
|Philadelphia
|79
|65
|.549
|15
|Miami
|74
|70
|.514
|20
|New York
|65
|78
|.455
|28½
|Washington
|65
|79
|.451
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|80
|63
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|78
|67
|.538
|3
|Cincinnati
|74
|71
|.510
|7
|Pittsburgh
|66
|78
|.458
|14½
|St. Louis
|63
|81
|.438
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|87
|56
|.608
|_
|Arizona
|76
|69
|.524
|12
|San Francisco
|74
|70
|.514
|13½
|San Diego
|68
|77
|.469
|20
|Colorado
|51
|92
|.357
|36
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5
Texas 10, Toronto 4
Oakland 4, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 5, 11 innings
San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 12-7), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Montgomery 8-11) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8) at Boston (Houck 4-9), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 4-4) at Houston (Brown 10-11), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-7), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 10 innings, 1st game
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game
Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5
Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 12, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4
San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 8
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9) at Colorado (Blach 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Rutledge 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 16-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 8-6) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-5), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 13-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.