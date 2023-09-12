All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore9152.636_
Tampa Bay8956.6143
Toronto8064.55611½
Boston7371.50718½
New York7272.50019½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7569.521_
Cleveland6877.469
Detroit6677.462
Chicago5688.38919
Kansas City44101.30331½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8263.566_
Texas7964.5522
Seattle7965.549
Los Angeles6877.46914
Oakland4599.31336½

East Division

WLPctGB
z-Atlanta9450.653_
Philadelphia7965.54915
Miami7470.51420
New York6578.45528½
Washington6579.45129

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee8063.559_
Chicago7867.5383
Cincinnati7471.5107
Pittsburgh6678.45814½
St. Louis6381.43817½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8756.608_
Arizona7669.52412
San Francisco7470.51413½
San Diego6877.46920
Colorado5192.35736

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5

Texas 10, Toronto 4

Oakland 4, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 5, 11 innings

San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 12-7), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-11) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8) at Boston (Houck 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-4) at Houston (Brown 10-11), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-7), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 10 innings, 1st game

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game

Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 12, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4

San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 8

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9) at Colorado (Blach 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Rutledge 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 16-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 8-6) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 13-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

