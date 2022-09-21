All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York9058.608_
Toronto8465.564
Tampa Bay8267.550
Baltimore7771.52013
Boston7276.48618

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland8267.550_
Chicago7673.5106
Minnesota7376.4909
Kansas City6089.40322
Detroit5792.38325

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston9951.660_
Seattle8166.55116½
Los Angeles6584.43633½
Texas6484.43234
Oakland5494.36544

East Division

WLPctGB
z-New York9556.629_
z-Atlanta9356.6241
Philadelphia8167.54712½
Miami6189.40733½
Washington5297.34942

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8762.584_
Milwaukee7970.5308
Chicago6485.43023
Cincinnati5990.39628
Pittsburgh5594.36932

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10345.696_
San Diego8266.55421
San Francisco7177.48032
Arizona6980.46334½
Colorado6484.43239

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 11-5) at Tampa Bay (Chargois 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

