All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay235.821_
Baltimore199.6794
Toronto1810.6435
Boston1514.517
New York1514.517

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1712.586_
Cleveland1315.464
Detroit1017.3706
Chicago721.250
Kansas City722.24110

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas1711.607_
Houston1413.519
Los Angeles1514.517
Seattle1216.4295
Oakland523.17912

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta189.667_
New York1512.5563
Miami1613.5523
Philadelphia1513.536
Washington917.346

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh208.714_
Milwaukee1810.6432
Chicago1413.519
Cincinnati1215.444
St. Louis1018.35710

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona1612.571_
Los Angeles1513.5361
San Diego1414.5002
San Francisco1115.4234
Colorado820.2868

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Detroit 7, Baltimore 4, 1st game

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Toronto 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2

Boston 8, Cleveland 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, Houston 1

Texas 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5

Tampa Bay 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Sunday's Games

Boston 7, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 10, Toronto 8, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4

Texas 15, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Boston (Kluber 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2

Miami 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 6, Houston 1

Pittsburgh 16, Washington 1, 2nd game

San Diego 16, San Francisco 11

Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5

Arizona 11, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 1, St. Louis 0

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Reyes 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Morton 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-1) at Washington (Gore 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

