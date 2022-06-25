All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|19
|.732
|_
|Toronto
|40
|30
|.571
|11½
|Boston
|40
|31
|.563
|12
|Tampa Bay
|38
|32
|.543
|13½
|Baltimore
|33
|39
|.458
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|30
|.545
|_
|Minnesota
|39
|33
|.542
|_
|Chicago
|33
|36
|.478
|4½
|Detroit
|27
|43
|.386
|11
|Kansas City
|26
|43
|.377
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|26
|.629
|_
|Texas
|33
|36
|.478
|10½
|Los Angeles
|34
|39
|.466
|11½
|Seattle
|33
|39
|.458
|12
|Oakland
|23
|49
|.319
|22
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|26
|.639
|_
|Atlanta
|41
|31
|.569
|5
|Philadelphia
|37
|35
|.514
|9
|Miami
|32
|37
|.464
|12½
|Washington
|26
|47
|.356
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|St. Louis
|40
|33
|.548
|_
|Pittsburgh
|29
|41
|.414
|9½
|Chicago
|27
|44
|.380
|12
|Cincinnati
|24
|46
|.343
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|44
|25
|.638
|_
|San Diego
|45
|28
|.616
|1
|San Francisco
|38
|32
|.543
|6½
|Arizona
|32
|40
|.444
|13½
|Colorado
|31
|40
|.437
|14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Friday's Games
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Colorado 1, Minnesota 0
Boston 6, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 3, Oakland 1
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Washington 2, Texas 1
Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4
Detroit 5, Arizona 1
Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3
Saturday's Games
Houston (Javier 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-1), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (Bush 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-8), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Winckowski 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Miami 3, Colorado 2
Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4
Philadelphia 6, San Diego 2
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Colorado 1, Minnesota 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 0
Washington 2, Texas 1
Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4
Detroit 5, Arizona 1
San Diego 1, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (Bush 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 3-6), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-2), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
