All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5219.732_
Toronto4030.57111½
Boston4031.56312
Tampa Bay3832.54313½
Baltimore3339.45819½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland3630.545_
Minnesota3933.542_
Chicago3336.478
Detroit2743.38611
Kansas City2643.37711½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston4426.629_
Texas3336.47810½
Los Angeles3439.46611½
Seattle3339.45812
Oakland2349.31922

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4626.639_
Atlanta4131.5695
Philadelphia3735.5149
Miami3237.46412½
Washington2647.35620½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4033.548_
St. Louis4033.548_
Pittsburgh2941.414
Chicago2744.38012
Cincinnati2446.34314½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles4425.638_
San Diego4528.6161
San Francisco3832.543
Arizona3240.44413½
Colorado3140.43714

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 6

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Friday's Games

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

Boston 6, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 3, Oakland 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 2, Texas 1

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4

Detroit 5, Arizona 1

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday's Games

Houston (Javier 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-1), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (Bush 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-8), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, Colorado 2

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 10, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4

Philadelphia 6, San Diego 2

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 0

Washington 2, Texas 1

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4

Detroit 5, Arizona 1

San Diego 1, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Texas (Bush 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 6-2), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Minnesota (Archer 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

