All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|88
|53
|.624
|_
|Boston
|80
|63
|.559
|9
|New York
|78
|63
|.553
|10
|Toronto
|78
|63
|.553
|10
|Baltimore
|46
|95
|.326
|42
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|81
|60
|.574
|_
|Cleveland
|69
|70
|.496
|11
|Detroit
|67
|75
|.472
|14½
|Kansas City
|64
|77
|.454
|17
|Minnesota
|62
|79
|.440
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|58
|.586
|_
|Seattle
|77
|64
|.546
|5½
|Oakland
|77
|65
|.542
|6
|Los Angeles
|69
|72
|.489
|13½
|Texas
|52
|89
|.369
|30½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|75
|65
|.536
|_
|Philadelphia
|71
|70
|.504
|4½
|New York
|71
|71
|.500
|5
|Miami
|59
|82
|.418
|16½
|Washington
|58
|83
|.411
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|87
|55
|.613
|_
|Cincinnati
|75
|67
|.528
|12
|St. Louis
|71
|69
|.507
|15
|Chicago
|65
|78
|.455
|22½
|Pittsburgh
|51
|90
|.362
|35½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|92
|50
|.648
|_
|Los Angeles
|89
|53
|.627
|3
|San Diego
|74
|66
|.529
|17
|Colorado
|65
|77
|.458
|27
|Arizona
|45
|96
|.319
|46½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3
Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 6, Toronto 3
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3
Seattle 5, Arizona 4
Oakland 10, Texas 5
Saturday's Games
Texas 8, Oakland 6
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 11-7) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 10-3), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Minnesota (Ober 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 11-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 5-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 4:07 p.m.
Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 2
Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
Seattle 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0
Saturday's Games
San Francisco 15, Chicago Cubs 4
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 10-3), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at St. Louis (Happ 8-8), 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 13-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.