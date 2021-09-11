All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8853.624_
Boston8063.5599
New York7863.55310
Toronto7863.55310
Baltimore4695.32642

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8160.574_
Cleveland6970.49611
Detroit6775.47214½
Kansas City6477.45417
Minnesota6279.44019

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8258.586_
Seattle7764.546
Oakland7765.5426
Los Angeles6972.48913½
Texas5289.36930½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7565.536_
Philadelphia7170.504
New York7171.5005
Miami5982.41816½
Washington5883.41117½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee8755.613_
Cincinnati7567.52812
St. Louis7169.50715
Chicago6578.45522½
Pittsburgh5190.36235½

West Division

WLPctGB
San Francisco9250.648_
Los Angeles8953.6273
San Diego7466.52917
Colorado6577.45827
Arizona4596.31946½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 10, Texas 5

Saturday's Games

Texas 8, Oakland 6

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 11-7) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Minnesota (Ober 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 11-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 5-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 15, Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at St. Louis (Happ 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 13-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

