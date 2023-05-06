All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay277.794_
Baltimore2210.6884
Boston2014.5887
Toronto1914.576
New York1816.5299

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1914.576_
Detroit1517.469
Cleveland1418.438
Chicago1122.3338
Kansas City825.24211

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas1813.581_
Los Angeles1914.576_
Houston1715.531
Seattle1517.469
Oakland726.21212

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2211.667_
New York1717.500
Miami1618.471
Philadelphia1518.4557
Washington1319.406

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh2013.606_
Milwaukee1814.563
Chicago1716.5153
Cincinnati1319.406
St. Louis1024.29410½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1914.576_
Arizona1814.563½
San Diego1815.5451
San Francisco1417.4524
Colorado1321.382

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4

Oakland 12, Kansas City 8

Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

Houston 6, Seattle 4

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Wells 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 11:35 a.m.

Boston (Houck 3-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Miller 0-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 1

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4

Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

Arizona 3, Washington 1

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 4

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 2

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Colorado 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Wells 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 11:35 a.m.

Boston (Houck 3-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

