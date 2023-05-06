All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|27
|7
|.794
|_
|Baltimore
|22
|10
|.688
|4
|Boston
|20
|14
|.588
|7
|Toronto
|19
|14
|.576
|7½
|New York
|18
|16
|.529
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|Detroit
|15
|17
|.469
|3½
|Cleveland
|14
|18
|.438
|4½
|Chicago
|11
|22
|.333
|8
|Kansas City
|8
|25
|.242
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|Los Angeles
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|Houston
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|Seattle
|15
|17
|.469
|3½
|Oakland
|7
|26
|.212
|12
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|22
|11
|.667
|_
|New York
|17
|17
|.500
|5½
|Miami
|16
|18
|.471
|6½
|Philadelphia
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|Washington
|13
|19
|.406
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|Milwaukee
|18
|14
|.563
|1½
|Chicago
|17
|16
|.515
|3
|Cincinnati
|13
|19
|.406
|6½
|St. Louis
|10
|24
|.294
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|Arizona
|18
|14
|.563
|½
|San Diego
|18
|15
|.545
|1
|San Francisco
|14
|17
|.452
|4
|Colorado
|13
|21
|.382
|6½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3
Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4
Oakland 12, Kansas City 8
Detroit 5, St. Louis 4
Houston 6, Seattle 4
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 4, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore (Wells 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 11:35 a.m.
Boston (Houck 3-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Oakland (Miller 0-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-4), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 2:15 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 1
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3
Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4
Detroit 5, St. Louis 4
Arizona 3, Washington 1
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 4
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 2
Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Colorado 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore (Wells 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 11:35 a.m.
Boston (Houck 3-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
