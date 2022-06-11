All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|16
|.724
|_
|Toronto
|34
|23
|.596
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|34
|25
|.576
|8½
|Boston
|31
|28
|.525
|11½
|Baltimore
|24
|35
|.407
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|35
|26
|.574
|_
|Cleveland
|28
|26
|.519
|3½
|Chicago
|27
|30
|.474
|6
|Detroit
|23
|34
|.404
|10
|Kansas City
|20
|37
|.351
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|22
|.621
|_
|Los Angeles
|28
|32
|.467
|9
|Texas
|27
|31
|.466
|9
|Seattle
|26
|32
|.448
|10
|Oakland
|20
|40
|.333
|17
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|21
|.650
|_
|Atlanta
|32
|27
|.542
|6½
|Philadelphia
|29
|29
|.500
|9
|Miami
|26
|30
|.464
|11
|Washington
|22
|38
|.367
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|Milwaukee
|33
|27
|.550
|1
|Pittsburgh
|24
|32
|.429
|8
|Chicago
|23
|34
|.404
|9½
|Cincinnati
|20
|39
|.339
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|21
|.638
|_
|San Diego
|36
|22
|.621
|1
|San Francisco
|31
|26
|.544
|5½
|Arizona
|28
|32
|.467
|10
|Colorado
|25
|33
|.431
|12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2
Toronto 10, Detroit 1
Kansas City 8, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings
Miami 7, Houston 4
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 4, Seattle 3
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5
Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 9, 10 innings
Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-3), 11:35 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 2-1) at Detroit (Skubal 5-2), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-7), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2) at Minnesota (Sands 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Washington 11, Milwaukee 5
Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 13 innings
Miami 7, Houston 4
San Diego 9, Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Arizona (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0) at Washington (Lee 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-3) at Atlanta (Wright 6-3), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 7-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 4-2), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at San Diego (Snell 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
