All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|53
|26
|.671
|_
|Baltimore
|45
|29
|.608
|5½
|New York
|41
|35
|.539
|10½
|Toronto
|41
|36
|.532
|11
|Boston
|40
|37
|.519
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|39
|38
|.506
|_
|Cleveland
|36
|39
|.480
|2
|Detroit
|32
|42
|.432
|5½
|Chicago
|32
|45
|.416
|7
|Kansas City
|21
|55
|.276
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|47
|28
|.627
|_
|Houston
|41
|35
|.539
|6½
|Los Angeles
|41
|36
|.532
|7
|Seattle
|37
|37
|.500
|9½
|Oakland
|20
|58
|.256
|28½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|48
|27
|.640
|_
|Miami
|43
|34
|.558
|6
|Philadelphia
|39
|36
|.520
|9
|New York
|34
|41
|.453
|14
|Washington
|28
|47
|.373
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|41
|35
|.539
|_
|Milwaukee
|39
|36
|.520
|1½
|Chicago
|37
|38
|.493
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|35
|40
|.467
|5½
|St. Louis
|31
|45
|.408
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|46
|31
|.597
|_
|San Francisco
|43
|33
|.566
|2½
|Los Angeles
|42
|33
|.560
|3
|San Diego
|37
|39
|.487
|8½
|Colorado
|30
|48
|.385
|16½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Oakland 5, Toronto 4
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Seattle 13, Baltimore 1
Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2
Saturday's Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Seattle (Kirby 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-3), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 9-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-1), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 1-6) at Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2), 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 4-4) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 11, Atlanta 10
Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4
San Diego 13, Washington 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2
San Francisco 8, Arizona 5
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 1
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-4) at St. Louis (TBD), 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 6-6) at Cincinnati (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-7) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 3-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-6) at San Diego (Lugo 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
