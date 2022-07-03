All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|21
|.734
|_
|Toronto
|44
|35
|.557
|14
|Boston
|43
|35
|.551
|14½
|Tampa Bay
|42
|36
|.538
|15½
|Baltimore
|35
|44
|.443
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|45
|36
|.556
|_
|Cleveland
|39
|36
|.520
|3
|Chicago
|37
|39
|.487
|5½
|Detroit
|30
|46
|.395
|12½
|Kansas City
|28
|48
|.368
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|27
|.649
|_
|Texas
|37
|39
|.487
|12½
|Seattle
|38
|42
|.475
|13½
|Los Angeles
|37
|43
|.463
|14½
|Oakland
|26
|54
|.325
|25½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|30
|.615
|_
|Atlanta
|46
|33
|.582
|2½
|Philadelphia
|41
|38
|.519
|7½
|Miami
|36
|40
|.474
|11
|Washington
|29
|51
|.363
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|35
|.563
|_
|St. Louis
|44
|36
|.550
|1
|Chicago
|32
|46
|.410
|12
|Pittsburgh
|32
|46
|.410
|12
|Cincinnati
|26
|51
|.338
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|49
|28
|.636
|_
|San Diego
|46
|34
|.575
|4½
|San Francisco
|40
|36
|.526
|8½
|Arizona
|35
|43
|.449
|14½
|Colorado
|34
|44
|.436
|15½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5
Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
Chicago White Sox 1, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 13, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 5, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 1, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1
Sunday's Games
Kansas City (Singer 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-6), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 1:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-3), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (Brebbia 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-8) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5
Miami 6, Washington 3
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3
Atlanta 9, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3
Milwaukee 19, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 9, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1
Chicago White Sox 1, San Francisco 0
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 4
Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1
Miami 5, Washington 3
St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6
Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2
Colorado 11, Arizona 7
Sunday's Games
Miami (López 5-4) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 1:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (Brebbia 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Gore 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
