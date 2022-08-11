All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7141.634_
Toronto6050.54510
Baltimore5852.52712
Tampa Bay5852.52712
Boston5458.48217

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland5952.532_
Minnesota5753.518
Chicago5655.5053
Kansas City4666.41113½
Detroit4370.38117

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7141.634_
Seattle6152.54010½
Texas4961.44521
Los Angeles4963.43822
Oakland4171.36630

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7339.652_
Atlanta6646.5897
Philadelphia6249.55910½
Miami5061.45022½
Washington3776.32736½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis6149.555_
Milwaukee6050.5451
Chicago4565.40916
Pittsburgh4566.40516½
Cincinnati4466.40017

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7733.700_
San Diego6351.55316
San Francisco5457.48623½
Arizona5060.45527
Colorado4964.43429½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 4, 12 innings

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 8, Boston 4

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 8, Houston 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 8-5) at Toronto (Berríos 8-4), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 3-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Houston (Garcia 8-8), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 5-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

San Diego 13, San Francisco 7

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 8, Boston 4

St. Louis 9, Colorado 5

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Minnesota 5

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 10-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-4) at Washington (Abbott 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 13-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 8-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6) at San Francisco (Rodón 10-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

