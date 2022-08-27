All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7748.616_
Tampa Bay6956.5528
Toronto6856.548
Baltimore6659.52811
Boston6165.48416½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6657.537_
Minnesota6361.508
Chicago6363.500
Kansas City5176.40217
Detroit4878.38119½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8146.638_
Seattle6857.54412
Texas5867.46422
Los Angeles5373.42127½
Oakland4680.36534½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8146.638_
Atlanta7948.6222
Philadelphia7155.563
Miami5471.43226
Washington4284.33338½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis7254.571_
Milwaukee6559.5246
Chicago5571.43717
Cincinnati4975.39522
Pittsburgh4778.37624½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8737.702_
San Diego6958.54319½
San Francisco6163.49226
Arizona5767.46030
Colorado5473.42534½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Houston 6, Minnesota 3

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Texas 7, Detroit 6

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Keuchel 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Urquidy 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 6, 10 innings

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

Atlanta 11, St. Louis 4

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Beede 1-3) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 11-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Washington (Espino 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

