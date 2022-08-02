All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7034.673_
Toronto5745.55912
Tampa Bay5448.52915
Baltimore5251.50517½
Boston5252.50018

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5448.529_
Cleveland5349.5201
Chicago5151.5003
Kansas City4162.39813½
Detroit4163.39414

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6737.644_
Seattle5549.52912
Texas4656.45120
Los Angeles4359.42223
Oakland3965.37528

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6537.637_
Atlanta6241.602
Philadelphia5547.53910
Miami4757.45219
Washington3569.33731

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5745.559_
St. Louis5448.5293
Cincinnati4261.40815½
Chicago4160.40615½
Pittsburgh4062.39217

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6933.676_
San Diego5946.56211½
San Francisco5152.49518½
Arizona4557.44124
Colorado4659.43824½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2

Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 3, Houston 2

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Texas (Pérez 9-2), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-6), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

San Diego 4, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game

Cincinnati 2, Miami 1

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 12:20 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

