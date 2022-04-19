All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Toronto64.600_
Boston55.5001
New York55.5001
Tampa Bay56.455
Baltimore36.333

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago63.667_
Cleveland45.4442
Detroit45.4442
Minnesota46.400
Kansas City35.375

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston64.600_
Los Angeles65.545½
Oakland55.5001
Seattle55.5001
Texas27.222

East Division

WLPctGB
New York73.700_
Atlanta56.455
Miami45.444
Philadelphia47.364
Washington47.364

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis53.625_
Chicago64.600_
Milwaukee65.545½
Pittsburgh55.5001
Cincinnati29.182

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles72.778_
San Francisco72.778_
Colorado73.700½
San Diego75.583
Arizona36.3334

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 8, Minnesota 1

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 3

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 0

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3

Miami 11, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 1

San Diego 2, Atlanta 1

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, ppd.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Washington (Gray 1-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Cobb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 0-0) at Washington (Adon 0-2), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

