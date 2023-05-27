All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|38
|15
|.717
|_
|Baltimore
|33
|18
|.647
|4
|New York
|31
|23
|.574
|7½
|Boston
|27
|24
|.529
|10
|Toronto
|27
|25
|.519
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|25
|.510
|_
|Detroit
|24
|26
|.480
|1½
|Cleveland
|22
|28
|.440
|3½
|Chicago
|22
|32
|.407
|5½
|Kansas City
|15
|37
|.288
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|32
|18
|.640
|_
|Houston
|29
|21
|.580
|3
|Los Angeles
|28
|24
|.538
|5
|Seattle
|26
|25
|.510
|6½
|Oakland
|10
|43
|.189
|23½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|31
|20
|.608
|_
|New York
|27
|25
|.519
|4½
|Miami
|26
|26
|.500
|5½
|Philadelphia
|24
|27
|.471
|7
|Washington
|22
|29
|.431
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|24
|.529
|_
|Pittsburgh
|26
|24
|.520
|½
|Chicago
|22
|28
|.440
|4½
|St. Louis
|23
|30
|.434
|5
|Cincinnati
|22
|29
|.431
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|31
|21
|.596
|_
|Arizona
|29
|22
|.569
|1½
|San Francisco
|26
|25
|.510
|4½
|San Diego
|24
|28
|.462
|7
|Colorado
|22
|30
|.423
|9
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
Texas 12, Baltimore 2
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 3, Minnesota 1
Washington 12, Kansas City 10
Houston 5, Oakland 2
Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 7, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 4-4) at Minnesota (Ober 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 5-1) at Oakland (Medina 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 9, Chicago Cubs 0
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4
San Francisco 15, Milwaukee 1
Washington 12, Kansas City 10
N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 2
Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 7, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 4-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-1), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Covey 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
